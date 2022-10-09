UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in Upper Arlington.

Police said that on Aug. 8, the suspect went to Huntington Bank on Reed Road with a gun and robbed the business. He was described as a man between the ages of 20-30, wearing a mask and all-black clothing.

Additionally, police report the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle out of Columbus, which was found close to the bank.

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of a possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.