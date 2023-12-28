UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A local grocery market offering produce and a selection of beer and wine is officially open to customers.

Littleton’s Market opened earlier in December at 2140 Tremont Center. Not only does the market serve as a grocery store, but it is also a restaurant and a café.

According to the market’s website, the produce offered at the gourmet grocery spot comes from local growers and suppliers including high-quality meat, seafood and more. The market also offers sweet treats, baked goods and cheese and charcuterie boards that are made in-house as well.

The café at Littleton’s offers a variety of menu options ranging from breakfast, lunch and dinner. There is also a raw bar where customers can dine on seafood dishes like shrimp cocktails, oysters and a chilled seafood tower. Customers can also find sandwiches, wraps, salads and more.

The market also has a drink menu offering a variety of options from red and white wine by the glass, to cocktails and mocktails.

Littleton’s Market is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

