UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Several kids at an Upper Arlington elementary school were taken to the hospital, Friday.

A message from Upper Arlington Schools Superintendent Paul Imhoff to parents says five children at Windmere Elementary School became ill after sharing a “non-school food” item during lunch.

The Upper Arlington Fire Division confirmed the kids were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

The message from Imhoff stated all the hospitalized students’ parents have been notified, and the district believes there is no additional risk to other students at the school