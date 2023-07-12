UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Another staple business in Upper Arlington’s Golden Bear Center is shutting down, but it’s not entirely over for the company.

Figlio Wood-Fired Pizza, owned by Peter and Laurie Danis, has planned its last day open at the complex as July 29. The couple announced that while their Upper Arlington location would be going away, they would still remain in business at their Grandview Heights and Dayton locations. Figlio also offers its full menu at the Vino Vino Winebistro restaurant in Grandview as well.

“You enhanced our lives in many ways and gave us the opportunity to work with such a great staff for 28 years,” The Danis family wrote. “Many of our staff will be transferring to our Grandview location!”

Figlio joined Colin’s Coffee in announcing closures at the Golden Bear Center less than a week after the latter shared its decision. Like Figlio, coffee shop owner Colin Gawel said his business had resided in the complex for over two decades. Gawel added that there were no plans to set up shop at a new location as of Tuesday.

With two businesses going down, Golden Bear Center has two other businesses left as tenants: Details, Details Inc. and Two Birds One Stone Learning, LLC. Details, Details Inc. did not return a call from NBC4 asking about any plans to close or relocate.

The owner of Two Birds One Stone Learning, however, confirmed it is moving to 6400 Emerald Parkway in Dublin. The afterschool educational center had resided inside the Golden Bear Center since 2014.

The City of Upper Arlington has had its sights on redeveloping the Golden Bear Center since 2019. The latest project approved by the city for the property, as of 2020, was a five-story mixed-used building that would contain the following:

79 residential spaces

24,000 square feet of office space

22,144 square feet of retail and restaurant space on the ground floor

An interested developer submitted two additional floor plans that made alterations to the planned new building at Golden Bear, but the city had denied both as of January 2021.