UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The father of a 10-year-old who took edible marijuana gummies to an Upper Arlington school in May was sentenced by the court Tuesday.

Scott Macre, 44, was sentenced Tuesday to a fine of $400 plus court costs, two years of non-reporting probation, and up to $5,000 restitution payable to the victims in the case.

Macre pleaded no contest in mid-May to inducing panic, obstruction, and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

Macre was initially charged with endangering children, but those charges were changed to inducing panic, according to court records.

According to court records, on April 22, a 10-year-old girl brought the cannabis gummies to Windermere Elementary School and shared them with friends, thinking they were leftover “Easter candy.”

Five students at the school reported becoming sick after eating the gummies and were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Court documents say that Macre said he bought the gummies in Colorado in 2018 and used them for a medical condition. The day before the incident at the school, he took them while intoxicated and fell asleep. When he woke up, he put them in a kitchen cabinet instead of returning them to the bedroom where he normally stored them, according to court records.

After being alerted of the incident at the school, Macre returned home, asked detectives to wait outside, and disposed of the remaining edibles, records state, before consenting to a search.

The gummies were described as 50-milligram THC gummy tablets. The five children who ate them suffered from nausea, hallucinations, and elevated heart rates, records said.

The Ohio Marijuana Card said that ingestion of 50 milligrams of THC can cause “extreme” side effects such as rapid heart rate and pain and that 50-100 milligrams of THC should be taken by “experienced THC individuals only.”