UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for help to identify a suspect in a breaking and entering for its “Crime of the Week.”

On March 7, a man pulled a video camera off a wall in a business under construction on Lane Ave. in Upper Arlington, per the release.

The release states that $20,000 worth of electronic equipment was stolen from the business.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.

Below are surveillance photos released.