UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man will spend the next 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder charges in the October 2018 death in Upper Arlington.

Mohammed Abdullahi, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing Bobbie Renee Simpson in October 2018, the Upper Arlington Police said in a press release.

Police said Simpson’s burning body was found in Burbank Park on Oct. 14, 2018. Abdullahi was arrested on Oct. 22, 2018, after police saw a car being driven by Abdullahi swerving around Kenny and McCoy roads.

According to police reports, while being questioned by police, Abdullahi began to randomly talk about the Simpson case and knew details only police knew at that point.

Abdullahi was charged in 2018 with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count with tampering with evidence, one count of arson, one count of abuse of a corpse, and two counts of OMVI.