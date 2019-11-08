Upper Arlington woman charged with killing father, injuring mother pleads not guilty

UPPER ARLINGTON (WCMH) — An Upper Arlington woman accused of shooting her parents on Halloween night was back in court Friday afternoon.

Kristin Roth, 31, entered a not guilty plea to charges of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.

Bond was set at $20,000 recognizance and $1 million surety.

Upper Arlington police received a 911 call from Elizabeth Roth on Oct 31 at about 6:30 p.m. saying that her daughter, Kristin, had just shot both her and her husband in their home on Colchester Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found James Roth, 61, and his wife Elizabeth Roth, 60, both shot multiple times.

James Roth was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Elizabeth Roth was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police later arrested Kristin Roth at her residence in the 4600 block of Merrifield Place.