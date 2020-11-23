Upper Arlington will move to remote instruction after Thanksgiving

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Upper Arlington schools will shift to remote instruction after Thanksgiving break, becoming the latest district in Central Ohio to change its learning model in recent days.

The Upper Arlington Board of Education met Monday morning and voted on the change. It will begin Monday, Nov. 30 and last until the start of winter break on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The district had been making a hybrid-learning model available for students during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The decision was based upon many factors, including our local and county-wide health data,” a news release said. “In addition, the Board considered the best way to provide educational continuity during a time of significant staffing concerns and a growing number of students and staff out of school due to isolation and quarantine.”

Additional information will come from the district for families on the school-based pathway and for highest-needs students.

Other suburban districts that moved from hybrid to remote learning recently include Dublin, Gahanna-Jefferson, Reynoldsburg and Westerville. On Saturday, Whitehall decided to continue on its hybrid-learning model.