Upper Arlington shootings ruled unrelated by police, state patrol

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting on February 16 into two homes in Upper Arlington appears to have nothing to do with to another house which was shot three miles away on January 23, say police.

Upper Arlington Police Division said in a statement that on Tuesday evening at 7:45 p.m., gunshots were fired at a home in the 2000 block of Middlesex Road.

As they investigated, they found that two homes on Middlesex Road and two vehicles — one vehicle on Fenwick Road — had been struck by bullets.

No-one was hurt, and none of the victims of this incident appear to be connected, said police in a statement.

Also unrelated are the victims of a shooting into a home on Berkshire Road on January 23, said police.

On Jan. 23, a home in the 1700 block of Berkshire Road, which belonged to an Ohio Department of Health official, was also hit with gunfire.

“The Ohio State Patrol has been on scene to assist with both incidents,” Upper Arlington Police Division said. “The Ohio State Patrol has investigative technologies that the Upper Arlington Police Division does not possess and their involvement is related to the sharing of these technologies.”

UA police want anyone who might have security camera video, or seen suspicious behavior to come forward and talk with Detective Matt Smith, at 614-583-5175.

“We will continue with an increased officer presence in neighborhoods impacted. We ask community members to remain aware and report suspicious behavior by calling the non-emergency number at 614- 459-2800,” the statement concluded.