Upper Arlington road project put on hold, but petition filers continue fight

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A potential project on one of the city’s major roadways has been put on hold for now.

City officials want to reduce McCoy Road down to two lanes from four, but now the project is delayed until 2021.

More than 200 signatures are on a petition trying to stop the city from going through with its plans.

Some do not agree with the city’s idea and they’re glad the project is delayed.

Kara Cordero’s husband, Martin, started the petition. She helped get the word out.

“You have to look at both sides of it. You can’t just say this is all the great things this will bring. But on the other hand, this is going to be an effect as well,” said Cordero.

The city is calling it a road diet.

​”There are never families ever on their bikes. I don’t think the bike lanes are going to help the families commute,” said Cordero.

The city plans to transform McCoy Road from a four-lane road into a two-lane road with a center turn lane and two bike lanes, one on each side.

Columbus City Engineer Jackie Thiel said when the project is finished, it will connect bikers on the east side to the Olentangy Trail and the west side to the Scioto River and Columbus Parks.​

She said 61 percent of residents supported the project on McCoy Road​.

“It started out as a waterline project. (We) need to replace the water main on McCoy Road. When we do that, we look to see what service treatment we should do,” Thiel said. “In this case, we are just going to do resurfacing, but based on the years of listening to the community, we knew speeding has been a problem on McCoy and pedestrian crossings on McCoy.”

As it stands, the speed limit is 35 miles per hour. Thiel said 80 percent of the 8,000-plus drivers go roughly 40 miles per hour.

She said there were more than 20 accidents along the stretch last year and the road diet would hopefully reduce that.​

​”Knowing we needed to cut back a little on 2020 and we had more questions to answer on this project, we pushed it back a year so we could listen to the community,” said Thiel.

It’s a conversation Cordero and her husband are looking forward to continuing. ​She just doesn’t see the project helping anyone.

“​To me, it means they’re going to have twice the amount of traffic,” Cordero said. “You will have the same amount of traffic half the amount of space.”

​City officials said they welcome even more ideas and opinions about McCoy Road and the project as the delay continues.​