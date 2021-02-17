Upper Arlington Police investigating Tuesday night shooting incident

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Upper Arlington Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Tuesday night.

Police said that at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Middlesex Road on a report of shots fired.

A home was shot at, but no one was hurt in the incident, police said, adding that no suspects were present when officer arrived.

One neighbor said he thought he heard a loud sound, but assumed it was snow or ice shifting on his home.

However, police are seeking help from any resident in the neighborhood who may have seen or capture suspicious activity on security cameras in the area.

This is the second such incident in Upper Arlington in the last three weeks.

Police are investigating a Jan. 25 shots fired incident on Berkshire Road. Again, there were no injuries reported in that incident.

Police said they don’t believe the incident are connected, but are continuing to investigate.

“We understand the serious nature of such crime in our community and its impacts, not just on the victims but for their neighbors and for our community,” Upper Arlington Police said in a press release. “As a result, there will be an increased officer presence in neighborhoods impacted by these criminal acts.”

Anyone with information on Tuesday’s shooting are asked to contact Det. Matt Smith at 614-583-5175.