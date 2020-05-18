Upper Arlington plans to reopen pools this summer

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH)– The city of Upper Arlington says they plan to open their pools this summer with modifications.

UA Community Affairs Director Emma Speight told NBC4 more details of how they plan to open will be detailed at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The city posted on Facebook over the weekend looking to fill lifeguard and day camp positions sparking questions about the opening of the pools in light of surrounding cities Grandview Heights and Hilliard saying they will not be opening their pools this summer in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upper Arlington’s city council meeting will be broadcast via public live-stream on the City Council page of the city’s website and on the city’s Facebook page. People can also join in via Zoom by clicking here and using phone number 1-301-715-8592, meeting code: 983 5496 2182.