UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Upper Arlington is the latest central Ohio municipality to issue a mandatory face covering ordinance.

Upper Arlington City Council passed the ordinance Monday, mandating a face covering be worn at all times in public indoor areas.

Warnings will be issued for first-time violators; second offences can be punishable by a fine up to $150.

Upper Arlington’s ordinance is below. App users, tap here to read the ordinance.