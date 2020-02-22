Upper Arlington officer died unexpectedly at home

UPPER ARLINGTON, (WCMH) — Upper Arlington Police report that a 10-year veteran of the force was found dead at home last night.

Officer Brian Brown was assigned to the third shift, according to the department.

Police say no word of cause of death yet. A spokesperson with the department said that Columbus Police would be investigating since the incident occurred in their jurisdiction. The announcement was posted to the City of Upper Arlington Police Division's Facebook Page this morning.