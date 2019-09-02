Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival draws crowds

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – More than a half century after it began, an Upper Arlington tradition continues to draw crowds.

Monday, close to 25,000 people visited Northam Park for the 53rd annual Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival.

“Being a one-day show, it beats a lot of three-day, four-day shows. It’s a great, great show,” explained artist Said Oladejo-Lawal.

The Westerville-based artist showcased his colorful, impressionist paintings for the second year. He was among more than 200 artists on display and said he most enjoys meeting families and children aspiring to create art.

“It’s an encouraging time for families, especially the ones that have kids that want to get into art,” he said. “It’s always a win-win fun time for everybody.”

Rob Allenbach and his young daughter Gracyn were wandering the art booths. It was the art lovers’ first time at the festival and they noted how impressive the size and selection was.

“We’ve got family that grew up in Upper Arlington and they’re like, ‘You’ve got to go see the Upper Arlington show.’ So we came and it’s turned out pretty good so far. We’re impressed,” Rob Allenbach said.

The event also included almost two dozen food vendors and live musical performances. It was first organized in 1966 by a handful of local artists.