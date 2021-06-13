Upper Arlington holds first-ever Pride event

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A neighborhood group came together Sunday to hold the first ever Pride event in Upper Arlington.

The organization, known as Rainbow UA, was founded to provide support and share resources for Upper Arlington’s LGBTQ population.

Rainbow UA has grown to include more than 600 members.

“We want to be able to make sure that their voices are heard and that they feel as supported and included in this community as anybody else,” said Rainbow US co-founder Erin Bonnell.

Sunday’s event was held at Northwest Kiwanis Park and featured vendor booths, food trucks, and family-friendly entertainment.

OhioHealth was also on hand to administer COVID-19 shots to those ages 12 and up.