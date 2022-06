COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Upper Arlington high school football coach and gym teacher has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual conduct with a minor charges.

Joel Cutler entered the plea at the Madison County Common Pleas Court Friday. He allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a former Upper Arlington student from 2000 to 2003.

A delay is expected after the presiding judge dismissed himself from the case citing familiarity with Cutler’s family.

As of now the pretrial is set for mid-September.