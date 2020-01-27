Upper Arlington barbershop celebrates 61st anniversary

I told my father that I wanted to go to barber school and he said, ‘Honey, you mean cosmetology school.’ I said, ‘No, dad. I want to do men’s hair.’ He started laughing and said, ‘Then go down there and sign up.’ Ronda Wilson, owner Alfred’s Barber Shop

Ronda Wilson did just that, and today she is the owner of Alfred’s Barber Shop in Upper Arlington, which is celebrated its 61st anniversary Sunday.

Wilson is carrying on the Alfred’s legacy while also being a woman in charge in male-dominated industry.

“That name… people leave and come back and look it up in the phone book to come back to where they got their hair cut as a child,” Wilson explained.

Ronda started working at Alfred’s 11 years ago.

“I love the art of cutting,” she said.

Then, became a partner before buying it outright.

“I added the women’s touch,” stated Wilson.

One that was not welcomed not too long ago.

“Most of the barber shops… well all of the barber shops… were run by men back then,” Wilson said. “And some of them didn’t want women to work in their barbershops”

But she’s proven them wrong.

“In the last 3 years since I bought the business, my sales have increased 10% each year,” said Wilson.

Keeping with the Alfred’s tradition, all while inspiring a new generation of female barbers.

“I want to see [Alfred’s] keep growing, and i want it to go on,” she said. “I have several years before I retire, and when I retire, I’ll pass it on to a family member who’s into barbering… because I have several…. or one of my young ladies [who works at the shop] will end up getting it. I just want the name to go on.”