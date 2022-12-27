COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – No one was injured after a fire caused approximately $40,000 in damage at a three-family apartment building in Upper Arlington early Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbus Fire Department Battalion Chief, a three-family apartment building sustained considerable damage after a fire broke out in the 1600 block of Wyandotte Avenue in Upper Arlington.

CFD said that the fire was contained to primarily the attic and that all residents got out of the building safely. Damage to the apartment complex, however, is estimated at $40,000.

The fire hydrants were reportedly frozen so water to put out the blaze came from the three fire trucks at the scene. Investigators are continuing to look at what caused the fire.