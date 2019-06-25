UPDATE: Was Ethan’s proposal answered with a yes or a no?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ethan Boerner was featured in a news story on NBC 4 Monday night when he was invited to participate at the Columbus Clippers game as a batboy.

At the end of the story, he has a question to ask a special someone in his life.

“I want to give a shout to my girlfriend,” he said. “Michele, I love you. Will you marry me?”

Ethan got his answer Tuesday morning.

While watching a broadcast of the story on a laptop, Ethan’s girlfriend, Michelle Harrigill, in tears, at first had no reaction when Ethan’s proposal played, saying she couldn’t hear what he asked.

“I proposed,” Ethan said, causing Michelle to look surprised.

“What,” she asked, bringing laughter to those in the room.

Wiping away tears, she said, “Thank you.”

After some prompting from family and friends in the room, Michelle said, “Yes.”

No date has been set. We wish the couple years of happiness together.