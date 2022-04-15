COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been battling cancer for months now and viewers got an update about his fight on Thursday night’s special presentation of “The Conversation.”

Currently, Bob is doing well and will hopefully only have one more round of chemo. He is also resting and spending his time reading the dozens of cards and letters he has received from viewers around central Ohio. Bob noted that he reads each one of the well-wishes sent to him, which have helped boost his spirits.

Bob publicly announced his cancer diagnosis on Jan. 25, 2022, in a conversation with NBC4 Today anchors Matt Barnes and Monica Day. He revealed he would be taking time away from giving the forecast on weekday mornings as he underwent treatment.

“I have some issues that I need to deal with right away,” Bob told Matt and Monica. “I will tell you all that I have cancer and am going to be dealing with that in a pretty big way over the next, hopefully, month or so. I’m not exactly sure how long the treatment is going to last. But I do have to have chemo to help fight this, and it looks good. My doctors say it looks good for me.”

Bob made a request at the time; to hear from viewers.

“I love hearing from people — things have been coming in kind of piecemeal at this point — but you can let me know if you have any statements of support,” Bob said. “It gives me strength and makes me feel better.”

Bob’s most recent on-air health update was in March when he chatted about getting a shout-out from NBC’s Al Roker on the “Today” show and also the billboards around the city wishing Bob a speedy and successful recovery.

“You know, I didn’t see them at first and people were saying, ‘You know, there’s billboards,’ and I thought, ‘Billboards? What are you talking about,’ and then I actually go to see one and it’s great, it really is. It’s just, again, it’s one of those things that makes me feel like there are people out there that are rooting for me, that are behind me, that are praying for me and that, really, I have to tell you, that really makes a difference.”

Bob is a beloved part of the NBC4 family who has been with the station for almost 25 years.

You can visit NBC4’s Facebook page to leave a message of encouragement for him there.

If you or a loved one is affected by cancer, you find help at the Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio.