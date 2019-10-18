“Unseen Oceans” exhibit comes to COSI

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An exciting new an immersive exhibit opens on Saturday at COSI. It’s called “Unseen Oceans” and its first stop outside of New York is here in Columbus Ohio.

The depths of the ocean have so much to be study. But with science and exploration we’re learning more about what lies beneath.

“We know more about the surface of mars at least 100 times more than we do about what’s in the depths of our oceans! We’re looking at parts of the ocean that haven’t been seen or explored before,” explained Josh Kessler, Sr. Dir. Exhibit Experiences at COSI.



Within the exhibit you can explore the technology that scientists use to explore the deep sea. Scientists will also reveal the unseen habits of the oceans most mysterious animals.



“They are all introducing our audience in Columbus and Central Ohio to the wonders of the outside world and this show is no exception to that,” noted Kessler.



The exhibit will head to Europe after Columbus. It kicks off on Saturday and will continue through February 2nd. There is an additional cost but if you are a member it’s free.