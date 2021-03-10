‘Unsafe weapons handling’ led to fatal shooting in Marion, police say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Marion say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man that happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to Marion police, officers responded to the 300 block of Latourette Street around 1:08 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They found Michael D. Birchfield, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birchfield was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police arrested 38-year-old Jeremy L. Criswell, who lived at the same address as the victim. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter and weapons under disability.

After his arrest, police said Criswell appeared to become unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital where he remains under guard.

“This senseless loss of life was easily preventable. Unsafe weapons handling has cost a man his life. We are heartbroken for the family and friends of Mr. Birchfield, said Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Marion police at 740-387-2222.