UnitedHealth Group commits $50 million to support communities affected by COVID-19.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — UnitedHealth Group announced it’s committing $50 Million to combat COVID-19 and support affected communities.

Dave Wichmann, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group says the focus is on those impacted the most, including health care workers, seniors and people experiencing food insecurity and homelessness.

“This initial investment of $50 million will support that effort, as we continue to mobilize the full strength of our resources, deep clinical expertise, and compassionate team to deliver the best care for patients, support our members and care providers, and deliver innovative solutions that will benefit the entire health care system.”

UnitedHealth Group and the United Health Foundation will invest approximately:

▪ $30 million in efforts to protect and support health care workers.

▪ $10 million to support states where COVID-19 is having an outsized impact, starting with New York, New Jersey, Washington, California and Florida.

▪ $5 million to address social isolation among seniors.

▪ $5 million to provide care and support for people experiencing food insecurity or homelessness.

UnitedHealth Group stated they’re also organizing and matching employee donations dollar for dollar to support the COVID-19 response efforts.