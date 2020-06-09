‘United for Kids’: NBC4 partnering with United Way to help local children stay active

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This summer NBC4 is partnering with United Way to help raise funds for “United for Kids.” With limited and/or canceled programs and activities, due to COVID-19, many children in our community will be missing out on fun summer activities.
“United for Kids” is a summer drive to help children in the community stay active. You can either donate money or purchase an item (through an Amazon shopping list). The items — indoor/outdoor toys, games, art supplies, books, and sporting equipment — will be bundled into kits and given to non-profits to hand out to local children.
A $30 donation, supplies TWO children with a kit!
The non-profits receiving and distributing the activity kits are:
- Action for Children
- Central Community House
- Columbus Early Learning Centers
- Community Development for All People
- LiFEsports (The Ohio State University)
- One Linden Schools (2nd Grade Summer Enrichment Program)
- St. Stephen’s Community House