‘United for Kids’: NBC4 partnering with United Way to help local children stay active

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This summer NBC4 is partnering with United Way to help raise funds for “United for Kids.” With limited and/or canceled programs and activities, due to COVID-19, many children in our community will be missing out on fun summer activities.

“United for Kids” is a summer drive to help children in the community stay active. You can either donate money or purchase an item (through an Amazon shopping list). The items — indoor/outdoor toys, games, art supplies, books, and sporting equipment — will be bundled into kits and given to non-profits to hand out to local children.

A $30 donation, supplies TWO children with a kit!

The non-profits receiving and distributing the activity kits are: