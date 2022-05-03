UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating after a woman was struck and killed along a road in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6 p.m., Monday, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Maple Ridge Road, on the report of a pedestrian struck.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Angela N. LeMasters, 41, of Milford Center, unresponsive and lying in a ditch. She was taken to Memorial Hospital but was later flown to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

After investigating, deputies say LeMasters was in the gravel berm walking northwest along Maple Ridge Road, south of Collins Road, when she was struck by a white truck that drove away from the scene.

Later, the truck was found at a home on state Route 245, and the alleged driver was identified by investigators, according to deputies.

The driver of the truck has not been charged at this time, but deputies say charges are anticipated when the case is presented to a Union County Grand Jury.

The crash remains under investigation, but drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, according to deputies.