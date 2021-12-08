MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to seek information for an unsolved arson/double homicide case that happened 17 years ago to the day.

The sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate a cold case of a residential fire that occurred on Dec. 8, 2004. The fire claimed the lives of 9-year old William “BJ” Channell and his 8-year old brother Brett Channell.

On Dec. 22, 2004, the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office determined the cause of fire to be arson with the case being determined as a homicide. The extensive investigation has not resulted in an arrest.

If you have any information, you can call Lt. Jeff Stiers at 937-645-4126.