MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – An elderly man and woman were shot and killed Thursday in Leesburg Township, in what police suspect may be a murder-suicide.

At about 2:13 p.m. the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting two people were found dead by a family member at a residence in the 12000 block of Kaiser Road, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a male and female deceased inside a bedroom with apparent gunshot wounds. The male was identified as Forrest Jenkins, 79, and the female was identified as Darlene Jenkins, 76, both from Marysville.

The sheriff’s office said its preliminary investigation has determined the deaths may be the result of a murder-suicide. Both were taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where autopsies will be performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.