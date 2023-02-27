MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being inside a car that crashed overnight Saturday in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics were sent to the 25000 block of State Route 347 between East Liberty and Raymond just after 2:10 a.m. At the scene, officials found a white Toyota RAV4 off the road and upside down that was driven by 39-year-old Steven Snider from Hermitage, Penn.

The sheriff’s office states Snider was driving on SR 347 and had lost control of the car that then veered off the road and flipped several times. This caused Snider to be ejected from the RAV4. He was taken to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one else was in the car.

In its initial investigation, the UCSO says that a high rate of speed was a factor in the crash and that Snider was not wearing a seat belt.