Ostrander man killed in Union County crash

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies in Union County are investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office, just before 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, a 2011 Toyota RAV4 was struck on the driver’s side after failing to yield to a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe while exiting U.S. 33 westbound onto Northwest Parkway.

The driver of the Toyota, George G. Thompson, 80 of Ostrander, was transported to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash, but say alcohol, drugs, and speed are not considere factors. Both men were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.