Ostrander man killed in Union County crash

Union County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Union County Sheriff’s Office)

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies in Union County are investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office, just before 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, a 2011 Toyota RAV4 was struck on the driver’s side after failing to yield to a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe while exiting U.S. 33 westbound onto Northwest Parkway.  

The driver of the Toyota, George G. Thompson, 80 of Ostrander, was transported to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.  

The 20-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.  

Deputies continue to investigate the crash, but say alcohol, drugs, and speed are not considere factors. Both men were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Gallery Hop bounces back, adds game of 'art passports' in Columbus

Six injured after three-vehicle crash in Prairie Township

Victim in critical condition after shooting in west Columbus

Ohio rescue team continues offering aid after Ida

Columbus Police, Ohio State team up to fight crime in University District

More Local News