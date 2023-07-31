UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Union County deputies found a mother and son dead in their home on Saturday.

Around 5:25 p.m. they received a phone call from 83-year-old Joyce Wickline’s relatives. Family members said Joyce’s 50-year-old son, Craig Wickline, told them that Joyce was dead over the phone. Deputies then attempted to call Craig as well, but did not get a response.

After getting a search warrant, the sheriff’s office served it around 10:39 p.m. at the home in the 18000 block of Dog Leg Road. Inside the residence, police found Craig dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office said they also discovered the body of who they believe to be Joyce.

The Union County Sherriff’s Office and coroner investigators said they believe Joyce was dead for several months before she was discovered.