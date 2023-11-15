MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are overhauling a more than 15-acre Marysville shopping district to build an expansive mixed-use apartment complex.

Vision Development, an Upper Arlington-based developer, is constructing more than a dozen apartment buildings at 1095 W. 5th Street, the site of the former Marysville Plaza Shopping Center. The decades-old shopping district sits across the street from the American Legion Memorial Park and was once home to Kroger, JCPenney and Big Lots.

Plans call for the new “VC Center” development to house 240 apartments within three-story walkup buildings with one, two and three-bedroom units. The complex will also feature townhomes, a clubhouse with a pool, a fitness center, walking trails, a dog park and a sand volleyball court.

The Upper Arlington-based developer is constructing more than a dozen apartment buildings at 1095 W. 5th Street. (Courtesy Photo/Vision Development)

The site, which is currently being cleared before construction begins by the end of the year, will also include a dedicated space for retail to be developed later on. Plans call for the center’s first apartment units to be made available for reserving online beginning in 2025.

The redevelopment is the latest in a series of shopping districts undergoing transformation, including in Dublin where developers are aiming to overhaul six-acres of a center east of Bridge Park to build a nearly 300-unit complex. Stavroff Land and Development is proposing two four-story apartment buildings housing 284 units in the northwest corner of Dublin Village Center.