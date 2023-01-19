MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Union County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a man will spend over a decade in prison after he met up with an 11-year-old from a dating app.

Michael Hoang Ngo thought he was meeting a 23-year-old match from the dating app Bumble in July 2022, according to Union County Prosecuting Attorney David Phillips. The pair had chatted on the app for one or two weeks before making arrangements to meet, and the prosecutor added that Ngo should have been able to tell the girl was only 11 when he picked her up on the side of the road.

Ngo — who has a listed address in Mason, near Cincinnati — drove both of them to Columbus to get drinks, but the 11-year-old told him she couldn’t drink because she had “forgotten her ID,” according to the prosecutor. They ended up going to dinner before Ngo took her to an Airbnb.

Ngo later told detectives that he should have seen the “red flags” but didn’t realize the girl’s age before he took her to the Airbnb, Phillips said. Ngo also denied any sexual activity between the two but later admitted to detectives that they engaged in sexual activity twice and attempted a third time.

Ngo took the 11-year-old to breakfast and then dropped her off near her home afterward, but the girl went back to Columbus after he left. Detectives had to ping her cellphone to find her, according to Phillips.

A Union County grand jury later indicted Ngo on two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and kidnapping. He pleaded guilty to the counts of rape and kidnapping, and prosecutors asked for a prison sentence of 25 to 30 years. Phillips said the court imposed an indefinite sentence of 10 to 15 years for the first count of rape and 10 for the second, but allowed them to run concurrently.

Paired with a consecutive term of three years for the kidnapping charge, Ngo will spend between 13 and 18 years in prison. When he is released, he will have to register as a child-sex offender for life.