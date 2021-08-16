Man killed in Union County motorcycle crash

Union County

(Photo courtesy Union County Sheriff’s Office)

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Kenton man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in Union County Saturday morning.  

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:39 a.m., Saturday, deputies were called to the 26000 block of State Route 31 on the report of a motorcycle crash.  

When deputies arrived on scene, they found David P. Winkle Jr., 39, in the roadway and a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle lying next to the roadway. Winkle was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Deputies say after investigating, it was determined Winkle was driving northbound on S.R. 31 when he lost control of the motorcycle, drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox before hitting the guardrail and being ejected.  

Winkle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but according to deputies, alcohol is suspected of being a factor in the crash.  

The crash remains under investigation.

