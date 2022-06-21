Photo of the scene of the crash courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in which a man driving a utility vehicle was killed after being hit by a car driven by a juvenile on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies went to the 24000 block of State Route 37 in Leesburg Township just after 4:00 p.m. on reports of a serious crash.

At the scene, officials found James Gray, 66, lying in a ditch unresponsive before he was transported to Grant Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead, per UCSO.

UCSO states that Gray was driving a John Deere utility vehicle north on SR-37 when he was hit from behind by a 2003 Honda Accord being driven by a juvenile. The impact caused Gray to be ejected.

Per the sheriff’s office, the juvenile driver was not injured and alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.