MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Union County.

Deputies from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Union County Sheriff’s Office along with rescue workers from the York Township Fire and EMS responded to a vehicle that veered off State Route 739, near mile post 10 in York Township of Union County.

The OSHP said that James Alexander, 68, of Raymond, was traveling northbound on SR 739 while driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban at around 7:30 p.m. Alexander crossed the center line and veered off the left side of the road striking a ditch and utility pole before the Suburban overturned.

Alexander was reportedly not wearing a properly adjusted safety belt, according to OSHP’s release, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in Marysville but was unable to survive his injuries.

It is unknown what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.