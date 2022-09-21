MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his pickup truck was hit by a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon in Union County, according to the sheriff’s office.

UCSO states that at around 12:45 p.m., a semi-truck — that had an empty trailer attached — was driving north on State Route 31, started to veer left and hit a Toyota pickup truck going south.

Fire crews found the driver of the Toyota, Michael Wright, stuck inside and were able to pull him out before flying him to Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, per authorities.

Wright was pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m. while the driver of the semi-truck sustained serious injuries and is in stable condition at Riverside Hospital, according to UCSO.