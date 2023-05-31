MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman from Kentucky is dead after crashing into a tree Monday morning in Union County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Diana Corona from Burlington, Ky. was driving an Audi A3 with a passenger just after 7:45 p.m. around the 10000 block of Fulton Creek Road. The UCSO’s investigation revealed that Corona was going northwest on the road and lost control of the car.

The Audi went off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and then overturned across the right side of the road and came to a rest in a field, per the UCSO. When medics and deputies arrived, they pronounced Corona dead at the scene and had the passenger flown to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Courtesy Photo/Union County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office states the passenger was upgraded to critical but stable condition Wednesday morning. Authorities say “excessive speed” is a factor in the crash as the investigation continues.