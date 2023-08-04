PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A village has placed a bear-enveloped headstone at the grave of an infant girl found dead earlier this summer.

Plain City police announced Friday that a headstone was placed at the gravesite of Madison Baby Doe, an infant found dead inside a garbage truck in June. The gravestone was donated by Longstreth Memorials.

“We remain deeply saddened by this tragedy, but we are honored to have been able to help ensure that Madison Baby Doe will be forever remembered,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Days after the infant’s body was found, community members held a funeral for her. Her gravestone is surrounded by teddy bears and flowers.

The baby’s death remains under investigation. Plain City police ask anyone with information to call 614-873-2921.