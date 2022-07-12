Annaka Leslie, 12, has been missing since July 9 in Union County (UCSO)

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

UCSO states that Annaka Leslie reportedly ran away from home and was last seen at 4pm on Saturday. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings, and multi-colored tennis shoes while carrying a black backpack.

In the past, Leslie has used the name Elizabeth Davis as an alias, per the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Leslie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kevin Rigano at 937-645-4101.

Missing person flier for Annaka Leslie (Courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office)