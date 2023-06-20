MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A former nurse has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing patients for more than a decade under the guise of medical exams.

Brian Frey pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 17 counts of sexual imposition, 16 of which were felony charges, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Patients began coming forward in 2022 about Frey, who was a licensed practical nurse, behaving inappropriately during appointments at Scotts Miracle Gro’s employee health center.

Brian Frey. (Courtesy Photo/Union County Sheriff’s Office)

The 54-year-old from Bellefontaine was reported to the Ohio Board of Nursing and Marysville police in 2022 for performing unnecessary genital exams on men and boys, exams that were outside of the scope of Frey’s licensure. Patients also said Frey asked inappropriate questions about their sex lives, accessed medical records to get their phone numbers, and told them the exams were required to complete the appointment.

In 2011, Frey was reprimanded by his employer for performing a genital exam on someone seeking aid for a wrist injury. He was placed on administrative leave, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“Despite this discipline in 2011, Frey continued his behavior deceiving patients into believing these exams were required to be done by him, when, in fact, Frey used his position as a nursing professional to grope his patient’s genitals for his own sexual gratification,” Union County Prosecutor David Phillips said in a news release.

Frey’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10.