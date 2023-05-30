MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A more than 60-acre luxury event venue in central Ohio known for immersive weddings is expanding with a cidery and winery serving handcrafted beverages.

Retreat 21 in Marysville is opening a taphouse on June 15 with cider and wine cocktails made in partnership with Watershed Distillery and a rotating selection of local craft beers. The 64-acre destination located 25 minutes from downtown Columbus hosts events from intimate gatherings and weddings to corporate conferences.

“Retreat 21 was created as a place to adventure, unwind and celebrate thoughtfully,” said Liz and Carl Seiley, husband and wife co-founders of Retreat 21. “Our team is passionate about producing incredible events, creating extraordinarily unique experiences and fostering environmental stewardship through all we do.”

The new taphpouse opening at the 64-acre Retreat 21. (Courtesy Photo/Retreat 21)

The Seileys began imagining Retreat 21 after launching Vue Columbus in 2013, a modern event space in the Brewery District. The property includes indoor and outdoor venue spaces, garden patios, cabins, a natural swimming pool, hot tubs, meeting rooms and access to an 18-hole golf course.

Retreat 21’s taphouse will be available for event guests and open to the public from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The space will also feature handcrafted cider made on-site and a selection from Retreat 21 Wine Co.

Learn more about Retreat 21 and the new taphouse here.