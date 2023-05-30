MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A more than 60-acre luxury event venue in central Ohio known for immersive weddings is expanding with a cidery and winery serving handcrafted beverages.

Retreat 21 in Marysville is opening a taphouse on June 15 with cider and wine cocktails made in partnership with Watershed Distillery and a rotating selection of local craft beers. The 64-acre destination located 25 minutes from downtown Columbus hosts events from intimate gatherings and weddings to corporate conferences. 

“Retreat 21 was created as a place to adventure, unwind and celebrate thoughtfully,” said Liz and Carl Seiley, husband and wife co-founders of Retreat 21. “Our team is passionate about producing incredible events, creating extraordinarily unique experiences and fostering environmental stewardship through all we do.”

  • The new taphpouse opening at the 64-acre Retreat 21. (Courtesy Photo/Retreat 21)
  • The new taphpouse opening at the 64-acre Retreat 21. (Courtesy Photo/Retreat 21)
  • The new taphpouse opening at the 64-acre Retreat 21. (Courtesy Photo/Retreat 21)
  • The new taphpouse opening at the 64-acre Retreat 21. (Courtesy Photo/Retreat 21)

The Seileys began imagining Retreat 21 after launching Vue Columbus in 2013, a modern event space in the Brewery District. The property includes indoor and outdoor venue spaces, garden patios, cabins, a natural swimming pool, hot tubs, meeting rooms and access to an 18-hole golf course.

Retreat 21’s taphouse will be available for event guests and open to the public from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The space will also feature handcrafted cider made on-site and a selection from Retreat 21 Wine Co.

Learn more about Retreat 21 and the new taphouse here.