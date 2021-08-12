Child injured when thrown from motorcycle in Union County fatal crash

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver and seriously injured a child passenger when they were thrown from the bike.

Deputies were called to the 2200 block of Buck Run Road, south of SR 245 in Allen Township, just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 45-year old Clinton A. Rice had collided with a Dodge Ram truck that was pulling into a driveway. Both Rice and a juvenile passenger were wearing helmets when they were thrown from the bike, according to deputies. Medics transported both victims to Memorial Hospital.





Rice, of Milford Center, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The juvenile was transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Deputies say the driver of the Dodge truck was not injured. They continue to investigate the crash but do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor.