Child injured when thrown from motorcycle in Union County fatal crash

Union County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver and seriously injured a child passenger when they were thrown from the bike.

Deputies were called to the 2200 block of Buck Run Road, south of SR 245 in Allen Township, just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 45-year old Clinton A. Rice had collided with a Dodge Ram truck that was pulling into a driveway. Both Rice and a juvenile passenger were wearing helmets when they were thrown from the bike, according to deputies. Medics transported both victims to Memorial Hospital.

Rice, of Milford Center, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The juvenile was transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Deputies say the driver of the Dodge truck was not injured. They continue to investigate the crash but do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Ohio lawmakers urge schools to retire Native American mascots

3 brothers die after being stuck in a manure pit in Mercer County

House destroyed, resident injured in fire in Lithopolis

Scotts Miracle-Gro to invest in cannabis industry through Canadian firm

With COVID-19 cases climbing, Columbus businesses bring back masks

Central Ohio doctors urge parents to discuss mask policies with children

More Local News