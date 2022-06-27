UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Covered bridges span areas like creeks, rivers, canals, and the test of time. There’s a trail of seven that covers 52 miles throughout Union County.

You can visit the trail and earn rewards through the Marysville & Union County Convention & Visitors Bureau (UCCVB). The first reward is a pair of uniquely styled sunglasses.

Many of the bridges in central Ohio were built by Reuben Partridge, who was a longtime Marysville resident.

UNION COUNTY, Ohio – The bridge was named in honor of Eliphas Bigelow, a nearby resident whose family founded Plain City. In 1990 the bridge underwent an extensive renovation. Massive nail-laminated arches were seated into new concrete foundations. The arch system now carries the weight of traffic on the bridge. Bridge Stats: aka Axe Handle Bridge Length: 102 feet Built: 1873 Builder: Partridge Spans: Little Darby Creek Historical Marker (photo provided by visitunioncounty.org)

UNION COUNTY, Ohio – This is the third bridge to be on this site, first a covered bridge, second a steel truss bridge and now this modern two-lane covered bridge. This bridge is currently the longest single-span wooden bridge in Ohio. At the request of the Federal Highway Administration and Ohio Department of Transportation, the Union County Engineer was challenged to prove that building a covered bridge is more economical than other bridge types. Bridge Stats: Length: 160 feet Built: 2006 Builder: Righter Company Spans: Big Darby Creek (photo provided by visitunioncountyohio.org)

UNION COUNTY, Ohio – The bridge was originally located on State Route 4 and was moved prior to 1922. In 1977 a runaround was constructed for farm equipment and other large, heavy vehicles to bypass the covered bridge. The original cost of the bridge was $1,375. Bridge Stats: Length: 94 feet Built: 1868 Builder: Partridge Spans: Treacle Creek Historical Marker (photo provided by visitunioncountyohio.org)

This new bridge has a modified Pratt truss with substructures built out of the creek at a cost of $1.6 million. This is the original site of the Pottersburg Bridge. When the one lane Pottersburg Bridge could no longer handle the growing volume of traffic, it was decided to move the Pottersburg Bridge to a nearby multi-purpose trail. Once the original bridge was safely moved, it was promptly replaced with this modern covered bridge. Bridge Stats: ​​Length: 135 feet Year: 2006 Builder: Righter Company Spans: Big Darby Creek (photo provided by visitunioncountyohio.org)

“The Pottersburg Bridge, sometimes called the Upper Darby Bridge, was designed and constructed by Partridge in 1868. It was originally located on North Lewisburg Road spanning the Big Darby Creek, the bridge was moved to this North Lewisburg Trail location in 2006 and renovated by Union County Engineer Steve Stoite to preserve its 1930s appearance. Its windows with awnings pare not original; having been added prior to the 1930s. The steel rods were likely added in 1949. Partridge was a prolific bridge builder having built more than, 100 ridges in Union and surrounding counties Most of this bridges were built with wood and covered, but a few were constructed with iron. (photo by Tony Mirones)

This quaint bridge is Union County’s smallest covered bridge. In 2008 and 2016, the bridge was rehabilitated after heavy machinery damaged the overhead braces. Notice the “bridge-within-a-bridge” concept. This design allows the covered bridge to rest, while the bridge inside carries the weight of traffic. Spain Creek is designated an Exceptional Warm Water Habitat and Cold Water Habitat by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Bridge Stats: Length: 64 feet Built: 1870s Builder: Partridge Spans: Spain Creek Historical Marker (photo provided by visitunioncountyohio.org)

UNION COUNTY, Ohio – This modern covered bridge was built on Thompson Road in Millcreek Township near the Delaware County line. In 1881 a covered bridge was built on this location but was destroyed by a devastating flood in 1913. This modern-day covered bridge is much different from its predecessor, in that it has two lanes and can carry all modern-day traffic loads. Local farm buildings inspired the architecture of this lovely bridge. Bridge Stats: Length: 125 feet Built: 2010 Builder: Righter Company Spans: Mill Creek (photo provided by visitunioncountyohio.org)

Partridge built what is a centerpiece of the bridges in the county, the Pottersburg Covered Bridge.

“We love all of our bridges,” said UCCVB Executive Director Karen Eylon. “This one [Pottersburg Covered Bridge] used to be a vehicular bridge, on a roadway. We moved it here and it’s on a trail bed so we can do fun activities out here.”

The bridge sits 1.7 miles north of Lewisburg. The bridge is open to the public and is often used for dinner parties for special events. On the night this story was being produced, the temperature outside was in the mid-90s and the bridge offered a reprieve from the scorching sun while a constant breeze filled the structure.

“We have a covered bridge trolley tour series from June through September,” said Eylon. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Good, Bad News

GOOD: You can join the trolley at a winery or brewery, come out and have lunch or dinner, listen to music, and have fun with a laugh, then get a drink ticket and go back to the winery or brewery where you started.

BAD: The event is sold out for the rest of the season.

That’s where the Covered Bridge Tour comes into play. You can accept prizes at local venues as you progress through the tour.

“They’ll get to experience bridge-themed cuisine and cocktails and treats and fun items,” said Eylon.

Partridge built or was involved in building more than 200 bridges in Ohio, including helping build the last remaining covered bridge in Franklin County: The Village of Canal Winchester owns the Bergstresser-Dietz bridge which currently spans Little Walnut Creek.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH)–In March. 1887. the Franklin County Commissioners announced the building of a bridge in Madison Township over Little Walnut Creek at Karmer’s Ford. Area citizens had petitioned for a bridge to transport agricultural products to the canal and railroad. Michael Corbett of Groveport contracted to construct the abutments and the Columbus Bridge Company built the covered bridge for $,2,690. Reuban L. Partridge company Vice President supervised the building using his patented truss system consisting of double and triple truss members constructed of pine and oak. In the 1950s the road traveling over the bridge became State Route 674 and in 1950 the road was redirected to bypass the covered bridge. in 1990, the county contracted with Abba Lichtenstein & Associates to evaluate the condition of the bridge. The W.J. Seidensticker Company repaired and restored the Bergstresser bridge using original and new materials. This, the last covered bridge in Franklin county was rededicated on September 1, 1991. At this time the ownership of the bridge was transferred to the Village of Canal Winchester. (photo by Tony Mirones)