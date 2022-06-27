UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Covered bridges span areas like creeks, rivers, canals, and the test of time. There’s a trail of seven that covers 52 miles throughout Union County.
You can visit the trail and earn rewards through the Marysville & Union County Convention & Visitors Bureau (UCCVB). The first reward is a pair of uniquely styled sunglasses.
Many of the bridges in central Ohio were built by Reuben Partridge, who was a longtime Marysville resident.
Partridge built what is a centerpiece of the bridges in the county, the Pottersburg Covered Bridge.
“We love all of our bridges,” said UCCVB Executive Director Karen Eylon. “This one [Pottersburg Covered Bridge] used to be a vehicular bridge, on a roadway. We moved it here and it’s on a trail bed so we can do fun activities out here.”
The bridge sits 1.7 miles north of Lewisburg. The bridge is open to the public and is often used for dinner parties for special events. On the night this story was being produced, the temperature outside was in the mid-90s and the bridge offered a reprieve from the scorching sun while a constant breeze filled the structure.
“We have a covered bridge trolley tour series from June through September,” said Eylon. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Good, Bad News
- GOOD: You can join the trolley at a winery or brewery, come out and have lunch or dinner, listen to music, and have fun with a laugh, then get a drink ticket and go back to the winery or brewery where you started.
- BAD: The event is sold out for the rest of the season.
That’s where the Covered Bridge Tour comes into play. You can accept prizes at local venues as you progress through the tour.
“They’ll get to experience bridge-themed cuisine and cocktails and treats and fun items,” said Eylon.
Partridge built or was involved in building more than 200 bridges in Ohio, including helping build the last remaining covered bridge in Franklin County: The Village of Canal Winchester owns the Bergstresser-Dietz bridge which currently spans Little Walnut Creek.