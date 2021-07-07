Union County tests tornado sirens, forgets to turn them off

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Statewide Tornado Drill Tests Siren Network (Image 1)_8093

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Some residents in Union County experienced a bit of a longer emergency sirens test Wednesday than what they are used to.  

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says there was a bit of confusion when it came to turning off the regularly scheduled tornado siren test. The emergency test went to just past 12:15 p.m. 

The sheriff’s office says two agencies work together to control the sirens and there was a miscommunication as to who was to turn them off. There is no emergency in the area.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Tornado sirens in Union County

Voting for Ohio 15th Congressional District Special Election primary underway

FULL INTERVIEW: Voting for Ohio 15th Congressional District Special Election primary underway

AG Yost on shootings sent to prosecutor

'Makenna's Law' would regulate water pressure at splash pads in Ohio

Employee found dead in Marysville UDF freezer

More Local News