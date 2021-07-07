Union County tests tornado sirens, forgets to turn them off

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Some residents in Union County experienced a bit of a longer emergency sirens test Wednesday than what they are used to.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says there was a bit of confusion when it came to turning off the regularly scheduled tornado siren test. The emergency test went to just past 12:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says two agencies work together to control the sirens and there was a miscommunication as to who was to turn them off. There is no emergency in the area.