MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Union County are asking for help locating a missing teenager.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Andrew Harding was last seen by his father around 8pm, December 30, in the 21,000 block of State Route 739.

Andrew was last seen in a dark green hooded shirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Andrew’s whereabouts can call the Union County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Shawn Golden at 937-645-4101 ext. 4443.