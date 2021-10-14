GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Children Services is asking for the public’s help to identify a little girl found wandering alone in Grove City.

Franklin County Children Services says this toddler was found wandering alone in Grove City Wednesday and are asking for the public’s help in identifying her.

The toddler was first noticed at around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the Rock Creek area of Grove City. She is safe in the custody of Franklin County Children Services but her name and address are unknown.

FCCS describes her as African American, 3-4 years old with black short hair and dark brown eyes, 41″ tall and 41 pounds.

When found she was wearing a blue/grey tank top, with a red and black plaid patterned fleece sweater, a multicolored skirt, and slip-on leopard sneakers. Her hair is parted in the middle and braided in multiple large twists on either side of her head with a low ponytail. She has no identifying marks bruises, injuries, scars, birthmarks or piercings, a release from FCCS states.

Anyone with information about the child’s identity is asked to call the FCCS Hotline, 614-229-7000.