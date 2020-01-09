Unidentified KY cold case murder victim may be woman with ties to Columbus

CORINTH, Ky. (WCMH) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the victim in a cold case murder from 1988.

The woman’s body was found in a rural area, laying near a roadway. Because of decomposition, she has never been identified.

New information led investigators to believe the victim may have affiliations to the Columbus, Ohio area and/or the Miami, Florida areas.

A new composite depicting how the victim may have looked prior to her death has been released with help from Texas Rangers Evidential Art & Facial Identification.

If you have any information that can help identify the victim, please contact Detective Johnson with the Kentucky State Police Post 5 at 502-532-6363.