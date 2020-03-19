Unemployment skyrockets, you could benefit by creating your own computer career

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Social Distancing has created a lot of turmoil in people’s lives. Mostly financial. Service and entertainment venues doors are shut. That puts thousands of people at home and not earning income.

Ohio’s latest unemployment numbers have skyrocketed during the past week. No, this article is not about the economy. Instead, it’s about a possible silver lining waiting for you.

Below are updated statistics regarding the number of new unemployment claims filed daily. The numbers are up 29 times over last week, or 2,850% increase.

Ohio unemployment up 2850% in one week

Day of Week This Week Last Week Sunday 11,995 562 Monday 36,645 1,263 Tuesday 29,177 1,080 Wednesday 33,238 990 TOTOAL 111,055 3,895

A Major League Baseball pitcher, Trevor May, was living his dream in Philadelphia playing for the Phillies. That is until he injured his UCL, more commonly called Tommy Johns.

“I was like,’I don’t know what I’m gonna do. I don’t know if I’ll be in the big leagues anymore,'” he said while streaming on Twitch Wednesday afternoon. “You know what I’m gonna do (he gestures to his microphone and the web camera and computer on his desk) If I’m not going to play baseball, I’m going to do something that I wouldn’t have been able to do If I had to be somewhere else.”

Basically, he saw his career as over. In baseball, depending your contract, if you are not playing your are not getting paid. A lot like people in the service industry right now.

“I’m going to get into something and I’m going to be passionate and I’m going to build it.”

Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May addresses his audience via Twitch.com about how they can use this social distancing time to find or create a career they are passionate about. (Courtesy: Trevor May)

“I’m going to get into something and I’m going to be passionate and I’m going to build it,” he said with an emphatic tone. “I built a stream.”

Watch Trevor’s stream on TWITCH. https://www.twitch.tv/iamtrevormay

He was building to the point that a lot of people are at home right now not earning money because they are either out of school or not working because of social isolation.

Trevor May pitches for the Minnesota Twins. A few years ago, he thought his baseball days were over. That is when he took to the internet. (Getty Images)

If you have the opportunity and you do not have to go to work and you are also not making money what could you do?

“If it’s writing a blog, Learning to fricking paint or draw or something,” he said looking into the camera. “You can do all that stuff right now. Wake up every morning and decide to do something new.”

“Play a video game professionally, ‘man I wish I could practice ten hours a day…” he head nods and should shrugs with the emphasis on DUH. “Set a schedule, practice do it now.”

Sure, May is in a different place than most of us. However, his point is do not have: self pity, worry, frustration. Instead, embrace that you have time to try anything you want on a computer and make the best of it.